World Share

Last Men in Aleppo: The White Helmets | Cinema | Showcase

With the Grand Jury Prize from the Sundance film festival already in the bag, "Last Men in Aleppo" is one of the favourites to win best documentary at the 2018 Oscars. The film follows emergency workers in Syria, known as the White Helmets, as they fight to save the lives of people living in the besieged city. Frances Read sat down with its director, Feras Fayyad in Los Angeles, where he's due to attend the Academy Awards, as the first ever nominated Syrian director.