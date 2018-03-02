World Share

Turkish President Erdogan visits four African nations to strengthen ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in Africa on a 4-nation tour of Algeria, Mauritania, Senegal and Mali, to further Turkey's growing involvement in Africa. In the past decade, Turkey has strengthened trade and security with a number of African nations. It's also been working to dismantle a network of influence across the continent by the FETO terror group. The group is led by Fetullah Gulen, who Turkey accuses of masterminding the failed 2016 coup. Hundreds of schools were under his privy across Africa, but since the botched coup, those schools have been in the process of being transferred to the Turkish state. Ahmed Al-Burai travelled to one of those schools in Senegal.