POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish President Erdogan visits four African nations to strengthen ties
03:13
World
Turkish President Erdogan visits four African nations to strengthen ties
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in Africa on a 4-nation tour of Algeria, Mauritania, Senegal and Mali, to further Turkey's growing involvement in Africa. In the past decade, Turkey has strengthened trade and security with a number of African nations. It's also been working to dismantle a network of influence across the continent by the FETO terror group. The group is led by Fetullah Gulen, who Turkey accuses of masterminding the failed 2016 coup. Hundreds of schools were under his privy across Africa, but since the botched coup, those schools have been in the process of being transferred to the Turkish state. Ahmed Al-Burai travelled to one of those schools in Senegal.
March 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?