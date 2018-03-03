World Share

The Trump Presidency: World hits back against Trump's tariff plan

The International Monetary Fund has joined a chorus of criticism of US President Donald Trump's plans to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. Trump says he will approve the penalties next week. They will hit producers like China, Canada and Brazil. The European Union and Canada say they will take countermeasures. As Angela Murphy reports, the World Trade Organization has also warned a trade war is in no one's interests.