POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kenya Oil Revenues: Row over oil revenues threatens production
01:59
World
Kenya Oil Revenues: Row over oil revenues threatens production
The Kenyan government says it wants to cut cash from oil revenues given to communities living in the region where it's extracted. That's angered many residents, who say they want a fairer share of the wealth. Located in north-western Kenya the region is vast scrubland where most residents live in villages without power or running water. Now that oil has been found there, the country is projected to make up to 1.2 billion dollars a year, when production begins in 2021. Philip Owira reports.
March 5, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?