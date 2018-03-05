World Share

Kenya Oil Revenues: Row over oil revenues threatens production

The Kenyan government says it wants to cut cash from oil revenues given to communities living in the region where it's extracted. That's angered many residents, who say they want a fairer share of the wealth. Located in north-western Kenya the region is vast scrubland where most residents live in villages without power or running water. Now that oil has been found there, the country is projected to make up to 1.2 billion dollars a year, when production begins in 2021. Philip Owira reports.