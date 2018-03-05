India is world's fastest growing major economy | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India's biggest lender has raised its interest rates for the first time in two years. The State Bank of India hiked its benchmark rate to 8.15% from 7.95%. Banks like SBI are trying to offset a squeeze in their margins as global bond yields go up. And rates are also rising on investor concerns that India's red-hot economy may lead to higher inflation. For more on India's latest economic news, we go to Mumbai, where Rebecca Bundhun joins us.
March 5, 2018
