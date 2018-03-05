POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia to boost social sector spending | Money Talks
06:19
BizTech
Russia to boost social sector spending | Money Talks
Vladimir Putin is hoping he will get a fourth term as President when Russians head to the polls this month. And he is luring voters with promises to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on jobs, healthcare and infrastructure. Pollsters say he's got a comfortable lead, but as Mobin Nasir reports, his economic calculations may not quite add up. Alexander Prosviryakov, President of investment firm Whitestone Capital, joins us from Moscow on Putin's speech and what it may mean for Russia's economy.
March 5, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?