US to impose steel and aluminium import tariffs | Money Talks

The EU is reportedly considering applying 25% tariffs on around $3.5B of imports from the US. That is just one response to US President Donald Trump's plan to slap a 25% tariff on imported steel, and 10% on aluminium. He's attempting to protect US producers. But many officials, including some from Trump's own party, say the tariffs could trigger a global trade war that will impoverish millions. Liz Maddock explains. For reaction to Trump's tariff plans from around the world, we begin in Beijing. And as Samantha Vadas reports, Chinese authorities are already considering ways to retaliate. Let's get the view from Europe now. Jameel Ahmad is the Global Head of Currency Strategy and Market Research at online broker Forex Time, and he joins us from Limassol in Cyprus. America’s next door neighbour Mexico has borne the brunt of much of Trump's anti-trade rhetoric. Joining us from Mexico City is economic analyst Jonathan Heath.
March 5, 2018
