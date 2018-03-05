BizTech Share

Renewables help bridge Africa's energy deficit | Money Talks

Government officials from Africa are meeting international experts and investors at the Powering Africa summit in Washington DC to address the continent's growing energy needs. Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the world's most energy-deficient regions, but as Mobin Nasir reports, it's quickly emerging as a hot bed for innovation in the power sector. KS Energy is a power generation company based in Botswana, and it manages projects around Africa, including Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Nigeria among others. Its CEO Steve Martin joins us for a chat.