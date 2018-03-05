POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US-Israel Relations: Protests held before AIPAC, Netanyahu visit
02:13
World
US-Israel Relations: Protests held before AIPAC, Netanyahu visit
A major conference by the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee is under way in Washington. The Israeli lobbying group is among the most powerful on Capitol Hill. This year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address delegates. But some Americans AND Israelis are concerned that AIPAC doesn't represent their interests, and have staged a protest, as Ediz Tiyansan reports.
March 5, 2018
