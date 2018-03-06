World Share

Is Israel’s Jewish nation-state bill discriminatory?

Safeguarding a Jewish majority even at the expense of human rights – what does it even mean in Israel? And has the country gone too far? 'Nationalistic and discriminatory' - just some of the ways critics have described Israel's proposed new bill to legally define Israel as a Jewish nation state. Will the Knesset be able to push it through? At the Roundtable was Huwaida Arraf, co-founder of the International Solidarity Movement, an organisation focused on supporting Palestinians in the Israeli-Palestine conflict; Yossi Melman, an Israeli writer and journalist who specialises in security affairs; Michael Daventry, a journalist for the Jewish Chronicle; and Ben White, journalist and author of ‘Cracks in the Wall: Beyond Apartheid in Palestine/Israel’. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.