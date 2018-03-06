March 6, 2018
15:40
15:40
Will the election in Italy lean it towards the right?
The far-right was the big winner in Italy’s election over the weekend, as the ruling centre-left Democratic Party came in third place. The country’s new leaders will likely come from a coalition led by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement party. Guests Fabio Bordignon, member of the electoral observatory at the Italian Elections 2018 Raffaele Marchetti, national security expert at Luiss University Maurizio Caprara, journalist
