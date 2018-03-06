POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will the election in Italy lean it towards the right?
The far-right was the big winner in Italy’s election over the weekend, as the ruling centre-left Democratic Party came in third place. The country’s new leaders will likely come from a coalition led by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement party. Guests Fabio Bordignon, member of the electoral observatory at the Italian Elections 2018 Raffaele Marchetti, national security expert at Luiss University Maurizio Caprara, journalist
March 6, 2018
