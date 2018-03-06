World Share

Italy Elections 2018: A country politically divided

Italy was launched into political uncertainty after far-right groups earned the most votes in last weekend’s election. What was once fringe parties, now have ousted the ruling centre-left Democratic Party. The likely leaders will be from the anti-establishment Five Star Movement party, led by 31-year-old leader Luigi Di Maio and a centre-right coalition hobbled together by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Sandra Gathmann reports