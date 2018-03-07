BizTech Share

Turkana demands more share in oil revenue | Money Talks

In Kenya, the government says it wants to cut the amount of oil revenues allocated to communities living in the Turkana region where it is extracted. And that has angered many residents there, who say they want a fairer share of the wealth. Located in northwestern Kenya, the region consists of scrubland. Most people live in villages without power or running water. Now that oil has been found there, the country is projected to make up to $1.2 billion a year, when production begins in 2021. Philip Owira reports.