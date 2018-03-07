POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hung parliament emerges from Italy's election | Money Talks
06:03
BizTech
Hung parliament emerges from Italy's election | Money Talks
Italy has the second highest debt level in the European Union and the most sluggish growth rate, at less than 1%. Its dismal economy was one of many factors on the minds of voters in the country's general election over the weekend. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the results have only added to Italy's economic uncertainty. Craig Erlam is a Senior Market Analyst at trading firm OANDA and joins us from London for more on this.
March 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?