Why is colourism a problem in ethnic minorities?
Judged by the colour of your skin - but not just black or white. It's the shades in between - and the prejudice that comes from perhaps not being what some consider the correct colour. It's referred to as colourism. Maybe you're too black, or not black enough - you're a shade of brown that for some reason makes you popular or more employable. And this form of racism comes from within your own ethnicity.
March 6, 2018
