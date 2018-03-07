POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Five things to know about AIPAC, the powerful pro-Israeli lobby in the US
01:27
World
Five things to know about AIPAC, the powerful pro-Israeli lobby in the US
"Every year, people gather to protest AIPAC's annual conference. Here is a breakdown of how influential this pro-Israeli lobby is in US politics. AIPAC has an annual budget of $3 million. It connects pro-Israeli donors with politicians during their campaign, and sponsors trips to Israel for lawmakers. All of this is part of an effort to foster relations between the US and Israel. "
March 7, 2018
