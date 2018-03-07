BizTech Share

EU threatens retaliation over US steel tariffs | Money Talks

The risk of a global trade war appears to be on the rise. Days after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on imported steel, aluminium and cars, the EU is threatening to retaliate. It's identified dozens of American products as potential targets. And as Mobin Nasir reports, other major US trade partners may follow suit. For more on this, TRT World’s editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.