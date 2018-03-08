POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can peace be restored in Kashmir?
17:03
World
Can peace be restored in Kashmir?
Tensions in Kashmir are rising as separatist leaders have called for a labour strike. They’re upset over India's plans to transfer rebel prisoners to jails outside the region. The recent killings of civilians and two suspected militants have further fueled the fire. Guests Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmiri separatist leader Ashok Kumar Mehta, former Major General in the Indian Army Mohamad Junaid, founder of Kashmir Solidarity Network
March 8, 2018
