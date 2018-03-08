POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why are Muslims and Buddhists fighting in Sri Lanka?
Following widespread clashes between Buddhists and Muslims, Sri Lanka’s government set up round the clock curfews in some areas, deployed federal troops, and blocked social media. Where did the conflict begin? Guests Pakeer Mohideen Amza, Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Turkey Dilanthe Withanage, Chief Executive Officer of Bodu Bala Sena Mohamed Hisham, former director of the Halal Accreditation Council of Sri Lanka Ruki Fernando, human rights activist
March 8, 2018
