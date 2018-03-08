POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bowie retrospective, political pottery & Italy's fashion evolution | Full Episode | Showcase
25:27
Culture
Bowie retrospective, political pottery & Italy's fashion evolution | Full Episode | Showcase
In this episode of Showcase we visit the David Bowie retrospective that has made it's way to New York's Brooklyn Museum and we speak to Adam Lucente, a reporter for the Brooklyn Paper, on Bowie's legacy. We take a look at the highly competitive process of getting into a fine arts academy, find out which of Johannes Vermeer's most iconic paintings is currently undergoing an examination into the artistic techniques used to produce it and visit a pottery store with a difference. We also track the evolution of Italian fashion and pay tribute to Stanley Kubrick, one of cinema's most visionary directors.
March 8, 2018
