Nexus: America and the NRA - Who’s calling the shots?

The US National Rifle Association likes to call itself ‘Freedom’s Safest Place’ but does its power and influence impede democratic change? Politicians often say that nine in ten Americans want stricter gun controls and yet the US political machine grinds to a halt when it comes to gun legislation. Why does the NRA have such a stranglehold on US policy, and have recent events knocked its prestige in the eyes of the American public? On this episode of Nexus was…. Pardeep Singh Kaleka, whose father was killed in Wisconsin mass shooting in 2012, and founder of Serve 2 Unite Professor Kevin Yuill, lecturer in American Studies and History at University of Sunderland Kyleanne Hunter, former NRA member and founder of #vetsforgunreform