Armory Art Week in New York | Exhibitions | Showcase
03:56
Culture
Art lovers have descended on the 2018 instalment of New York's Armory Art Week with the Armory Show drawing particular interest. Armory Art Week is the city's largest fair for contemporary art and one of the world's leading art exhibitions. Now in its 24th year the event has a new female director at the helm, Nicole Berry, and with a refreshed roster of exhibitors and a mandate to stay relevant, we sent Jade Barker to have a look.
March 9, 2018
