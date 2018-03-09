POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NewsFeed: Women’s Day, Fyre Festival founder pleads guilty, South Africa’s gun culture
15:41
World
NewsFeed: Women’s Day, Fyre Festival founder pleads guilty, South Africa’s gun culture
Newsfeed brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On March 8, 2018: - The best images and voices from around the globe on International Women’s Day, - After the founder of failed Fyre festival pleads guilty to fraud, we hear from someone who wasted thousands of dollars going, - And a shocking shootout in South Africa caught on camera. We speak to someone trying to fix the country’s gun culture.
March 9, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?