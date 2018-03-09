BizTech Share

International Women's Day | Money Talks

You've probably heard of Winona Ryder. But unless you're a lawyer, chances are you'll be less familiar with inclusion riders. These legal clauses can be added to employment contracts, increasing gender and racial diversity. They're becoming popular in the US entertainment industry. Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand mentioned the little-known concept in her acceptance speech at this year's Academy Awards ceremony. It’s International Women's Day, and we're celebrating the women who have found job equality in male dominated environments, even without inclusion riders in their contracts. For more on this Frances Read joins us from Los Angeles.