POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US may spare Canada and Mexico metals tariffs | Money Talks
07:08
BizTech
US may spare Canada and Mexico metals tariffs | Money Talks
Last week, US President Donald Trump fueled fears of a global trade war when he announced punitive tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. But now, some top US officials say Canada and Mexico may be off the hook, but only if they give concessions in ongoing talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement. Meanwhile, America's major trade partners say they're ready to retaliate against US protectionist policies. Joining us for more insights into the ongoing fight over US tariffs, we talk to TRT World editor at large Craig Copetas, and David Madden, CMC Markets analyst.
March 9, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?