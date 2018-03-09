POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's Border Mission: Turkish forces inch closer to taking Afrin city
02:20
World
Turkey's Border Mission: Turkish forces inch closer to taking Afrin city
The Turkish military, along with the Free Syrian Army, has captured three villages from the YPG in Syria's northern Afrin region. It's part of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch, which aims to clear the terror group from the area. So far, 125 villages and 5 towns have been cleared. freed. Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan said troops will enter the centre of Afrin city very soon. Shamim Chowdhury reports from inside Afrin.
March 9, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?