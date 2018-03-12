What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Saudi Arabia's King Salman pledges to build a stadium in Iraq after losing a bet

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has pledged to build a football stadium in Baghdad following a friendly match between the two countries. The 135,000-seater was given the go-ahead after Iraq beat Saudi Arabia 4-1. Riyadh is wooing Baghdad as part of an effort to stem Iran's growing regional influence, while Iraq seeks economic benefits from closer ties with Riyadh. The two countries had been at odds since 1990, after Iraq's invasion of Kuwait.