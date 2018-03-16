POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Six Nations 2018: Ireland crowned champions
Six Nations 2018: Ireland crowned champions
In Rugby Union the luck of the Irish came to fruition over the weekend as Ireland won the 2018 Six Nations title - with a game to spare. We also talked with rugby commentator and regular contributor Ali Eyken. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #SixNations2018 #Ireland #rugby
March 16, 2018
