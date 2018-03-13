POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russian Spy Mystery: May says Russia likely responsible for poisoning
Russian Spy Mystery: May says Russia likely responsible for poisoning
British Prime Minster Theresa May says it's highly likely Russia was behind the poisoning of a former double agent and his daughter in Salisbury last week. Westminster has now given the Kremlin 24 hours to provide a credible explanation, if it can't the UK is promising tough new measures against Moscow. The US agrees with Britain but as Sarah Morice reports Russia is rejecting the accusations.
March 13, 2018
