Pulling the US out of Yemen
03:28
World
Three American Senators are trying to put an end to the US military’s involvement in Yemen. Republican Mike Lee, Independent Bernie Sanders and Democrat Chris Murphy are citing the War Powers Act, arguing Presidents Obama and Trump were never given the authorisation to enter the conflict. The War Powers act forces the President to seek permission from Congress for any military operation that lasts more than 30 days. Shoaib Hasan reports.
March 13, 2018
