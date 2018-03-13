POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
#MeToo movement spreads to South Korea
08:43
World
#MeToo movement spreads to South Korea
Discussing sexual violence is a taboo subject in South Korea. But the #MeToo movement is gaining momentum, and has led to the downfall of some powerful men in the country. An actor committed suicide after allegations of rape and sexual assault. And governor Ahn Hee-jung resigned after his secretary accused him of rape. Guests Nancy Snow, public diplomacy professor at Kyoto University of Foreign Studies Emily Singh, South Korean feminist writer
March 13, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?