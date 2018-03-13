World Share

Will Trump dismantle the Iran nuclear deal?

The threatened US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal could create mistrust in Tehran. EU diplomats are attempting to rectify the deal by drawing up an add-on chapter to the agreement. Could the withdrawal of the US result in the deal blowing up in people's faces? Guests Mehrdad Khonsari, former Iranian diplomat Massoumeh Torfeh, Iranian political specialist James Philips, senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation