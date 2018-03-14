World Share

Is President Putin threatening an arms race?

Deadly and unstoppable. Russia says it has new nukes that are impossible to intercept. Is this the start of a new arms race? The Kremlin denies there's any sort of arms race - others suggest it's simply pre- election posturing from Vladimir Putin. What is really going on? Should we, the rest of the world, be worried? At the Roundtable was international affairs and security analyst, Mark Sleboda. Richard Weitz, Director of the Center for Political-Military Analysis at the Hudson Institute; John Berryman, Associate lecturer in International Relations at Birbeck, University of London; And former Kremlin advisor, Alexander Nekrassov. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.