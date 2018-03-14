Culture Share

Breaking News: British physicist Stephen Hawking dies, aged 76

And renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking has died. He was 76 years old. His family released a statement in the early hours of Wednesday morning confirming his death at his home in Cambridge in the UK. Hawking was known for his ground-breaking work with black holes and relativity. He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 1963 when he was just 21. - at the time doctors gave him just a few years to live. Here's a look back now on his life.