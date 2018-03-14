POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Breaking News: British physicist Stephen Hawking dies, aged 76
01:13
Culture
Breaking News: British physicist Stephen Hawking dies, aged 76
And renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking has died. He was 76 years old. His family released a statement in the early hours of Wednesday morning confirming his death at his home in Cambridge in the UK. Hawking was known for his ground-breaking work with black holes and relativity. He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 1963 when he was just 21. - at the time doctors gave him just a few years to live. Here's a look back now on his life.
March 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?