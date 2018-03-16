World Share

Syria - War Without End: Syria's war enters its eighth year

The Syrian conflict has now entered its eighth year. What began as a local protest spread into an anti-government uprising and a full blown war, dragging in Syria's neighbors and other international players, like Russia and the United states. Hundreds of thousands are dead, and millions have been displaced. TRT World returns to the place where it all began in Daraa. Soraya Lennie reports