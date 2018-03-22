UK to impose sanctions over Skripal attack | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
British Prime Minister Theresa May has launched a robust set of actions against Russia. She's accused Moscow of being behind the poisoning of a former Russian spy on British soil. The UK is expelling 23 Russian diplomats. But it's also freezing Russian state assets. May confirmed that her government is working to strengthen powers to impose sanctions which could hurt, not only the fortunes of wealthy Russians living in the UK, but also British businesses that deal with Russia. Liz Maddock explains. Edward Lucas, a columnist at the UK's Times newspaper, speaks to us about the UK’s economic leverage against Russia. And TRT World editor-at-large joins us from Paris
March 22, 2018
