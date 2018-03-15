POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is India's Narendra Modi creating a Hindu state?
01:46
World
Is India's Narendra Modi creating a Hindu state?
India's Modi is a hero for Hindu nationalists. But while he’s loved by many in the country, not everyone’s happy. In the Gujarat massacre of 2002 which killed more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, Modi was accused of instigating riots and fuelling hate - although he was cleared of all accusations by India's Supreme Court. With cow vigilantes increasingly attacking Muslim farmers and butchers, are some Indians becoming second class citizens? Nexus with Matthew Moore.
March 15, 2018
