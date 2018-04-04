World Share

How is Narendra Modi shaping India?

How does India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi keep on top of running the world's biggest democracy? He's a hero to some of his citizens - but others say he's trying to create a Hindu state. Are they right to be worried? And from his daily yoga to bear hugging the world's leaders - he's a got a pretty busy schedule. What does a day in the life of NaMo look like? Nexus with Matthew Moore. On this episode of Nexus was….​ Krishna Saagar Rao, BJP Spokesperson Subir Sinha, Senior Lecturer in Institutions and Development, SOAS Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, Narendra Modi biographer