POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia Spy Mystery: British PM thanks allies for support
02:36
World
Russia Spy Mystery: British PM thanks allies for support
The US, France and Germany have joined the UK in condemning the nerve agent attack on a Russian former double agent. The allies blame Moscow for the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia and say it's a violation of international law. On Wednesday, Britain announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats. In response, the Russian foreign ministry said Moscow would expel UK diplomats shortly. Sarah Morice reports.
March 16, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?