POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US-Russia Relations: Moscow and Washington ties at an all time low
02:41
World
US-Russia Relations: Moscow and Washington ties at an all time low
Russia-US relations have been one of the big stories of Donald Trump's 15 months in power. Trump's critics have often accused him of failing to criticise President Vladimir Putin. The Russian President faces an election on Sunday and many voters may be impressed with what they see as Moscow's increased profile around the world. Harry Horton examines the relationship between the Presidents, and the ties between their countries.
March 16, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?