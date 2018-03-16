World Share

US-Russia Relations: Moscow and Washington ties at an all time low

Russia-US relations have been one of the big stories of Donald Trump's 15 months in power. Trump's critics have often accused him of failing to criticise President Vladimir Putin. The Russian President faces an election on Sunday and many voters may be impressed with what they see as Moscow's increased profile around the world. Harry Horton examines the relationship between the Presidents, and the ties between their countries.