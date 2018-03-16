All Too Human: A Century of Painting Life | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
London's Tate Britain is presenting a new multi-artist exhibition, focusing on the human body, and the sorrows it faces. Heavily influenced by the Second World War, the artworks included in 'All Too Human: A Century of Painting Life', are meant to illustrate humanity's own disillusionment with itself. To learn more about the exhibition's themes and focus, we speak to art critic and writer, Florence Hallett.
March 16, 2018
