Syrian War special: History, human cost and the key players
53:52
World
Syrian War special: History, human cost and the key players
The Newsmakers examines the war in Syria seven years on. How did it start? What is the human cost? And who are the actors that continue to fight? Hadi Al Bara, Member of the opposition Syrian Negotiations Committee. Asaad Hanna, Syrian journalist. George Galloway, Former British Member of Parliament. Matthew Saltmarsh, Senior Communications Officer at UNHCR. Selim Atalay, Turkish journalist. Adam Ereli, Former US ambassador to Bahrain. Bassam Barabandi, Former Syrian diplomat and a co-founder of 'People Demand Change. Viacheslav Matuzov, Former Russian diplomat.
March 16, 2018
