POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Special Coverage: Turkish army and Free Syrian Army takes Afrin town centre
26:02
World
Special Coverage: Turkish army and Free Syrian Army takes Afrin town centre
On the 58th day of Operation Olive Branch, Free Syrian Army backed by Turkish military has driven YPG terror group out of Afrin town centre. Turkish army and FSA have launched Operation Olive Branch to secure Syria’s Afrin region from YPG, PKK’s Syrian branch. PKK is considered as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, United States, European Union, and NATO. In our special coverage, we bring you what happened in the operation, how it progressed and what is next for the region.
March 19, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?