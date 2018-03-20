POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The World of the Fatimids in Toronto | Exhibitions | Showcase
01:58
Culture
The World of the Fatimids in Toronto | Exhibitions | Showcase
Canada's Aga Khan Museum in Toronto has curated the legacy of the Fatimid Dynasty through a collection of artefacts. The Fatimids, a powerful Islamic dynasty in the 10th Century, built Cairo into the capital of their caliphate. The exhibition entitled 'The World of the Fatimids' explores the history and art of the Fatimids. Too little of their art survives today, but the Fatimids were a powerful Islamic dynasty who built Cairo into the capital of their caliphate back in the tenth century. And now an exhibition in Toronto is exploring their history and legacy.
March 20, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?