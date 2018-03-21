POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Spain's Article 578 puts country's artists and journalists in jail
06:33
World
Spain's Article 578 puts country's artists and journalists in jail
Spain is locking up several musicians, artists and journalists under a controversial anti-terrorism law. Amnesty international has called for the repeal of Article 578, which bans the glorification of terrorism in public. Amnesty says the law is vague, and is increasingly being used to target freedoms of speech Guesss: Eda Seyhan, Author of Amnesty International's report Carlos Rivadulla, Lawyer
March 21, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?