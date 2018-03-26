POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
22:11
World
Was Iraq better under Saddam Hussein?
15 years ago, then US president George W Bush launched an invasion of Iraq. Half a million dead Iraqis and a more than a trillion dollars later, many analysts consider Iraq worse off than under the dictatorship of Saddam Hussein. Guests: Ali Allawi, Former Iraqi Minister of Defence Peter Galbraith, Former US diplomat and adviser to Kurdish Regional Government Mark Kimmitt, Former US military spokesman in Iraq Ali al Dabbagh, Former Iraqi government spokesman
March 26, 2018
