POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US-North Korea Summit
02:49
World
US-North Korea Summit
Who wouldn't want to be there when ‘the Donald’ meets ‘Rocket man’? The leaders of the US and North Korea could be planning a sit-down about weapons of mass destruction. But some people are just waiting for the fireworks. If it happens it will be history in the making - but it's a big if. Whether anything's achieved is another matter. But there's talk, that talks about talks have been taking place. Given the volatility of the two leaders, maybe that's as far as it will get.
March 21, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?