Gun in America: America’s gun culture
World
Survivors of the Florida school gun massacre will be marching in Washington DC later this week to demand gun laws be reformed. They'll be joined by thousands of people from across the US under the slogan "Never Again". The Parkland shooting has revitalised the debate over gun ownership in America. Guns are linked to more than 30 thousand deaths every year in the US. In the first of his special series "Guns in America" our North America correspondent Jon Brain reports from St Louis, Missouri.
March 21, 2018
