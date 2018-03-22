POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Gaddafi’s presidential bid, Trump’s war on drug dealers, and Palestinians say #WeExist in Lebanon
51:34
World
Gaddafi’s presidential bid, Trump’s war on drug dealers, and Palestinians say #WeExist in Lebanon
The former Libyan leader's son, Saif Gaddafi, says he's running for president. But is a man wanted for war crimes really right for the job? Donald Trump calls for the death penalty for drug traffickers as the US struggles with an opioid epidemic. And could Lebanon's parliament soon have an exclusive seat for a Palestinian? We speak to the woman making waves in Lebanese politics.
March 22, 2018
