Facebook Data Harvesting: Mark Zuckerberg apologises for data scandal

The founder and chief executive of the world's most popular social media site has apologised to users for failing to protect their data. Facebook lost billions of dollars in value after revelations that a consultancy firm used people's details for political purposes. Mark Zuckerberg has now admitted "serious mistakes" were made and has promised Facebook will change the way it works. From Washington, Sally Ayhan reports.